Yandex metrika counter

Maria Zakharova: "Russia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state"

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Maria Zakharova: Russia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state

"Russia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. Its status must be determined through political negotiations. The OSCE Minsk Group is dealing with this," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a recent news briefing while commenting on the so-called "elections" held by the separatist regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, APA's Moscow bureau reports.

The Russian MFA spokesperson recalled that there was a joint statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in this regard: "We believe that elections are important for the normal life of the population. At the same time, as you know, the Russian Federation does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. Its status must be determined through political negotiations. We do not think that the process of further peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict depends in any way on this event."

Zakharova noted that comment on the known issue is not initiative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, but a response to a question addressed to them.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      