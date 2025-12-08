Mark Sanchez shares gratitude amid battery charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez shared a message of gratitude on social media over the weekend, nearly two months after being charged with felony battery in Indiana.

“This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“I’m just grateful—to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids.” He also thanked supporters, wishing everyone a “happy and peaceful holiday season.”

Sanchez, a former Fox Sports color commentator, was charged in October after an altercation with 69-year-old delivery driver Perry Tole over a parking dispute. Prosecutors said Tole suffered serious injuries, and police reported Sanchez was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in self-defense before fleeing the scene.

He was hospitalized for his injuries and later booked into Marion County Jail. Sanchez’s pretrial hearing and trial have been rescheduled for March 2026, and Tole has filed a civil suit against Sanchez and Fox Corporation.

