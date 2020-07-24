Markov: Attacks on Azerbaijanis in LA were organized by Armenian militant groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is already confused about what he wants and seeks on the issue of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Director of the Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov told News.az.

According to the expert, Pashinyan's logic is to provoke small, safe for himself, clashes with Azerbaijan.

"This may be followed by a more active role of mediators in the settlement. After that, he can make a compromise on the basis of the Kazan formula, but at the same time divest himself of political responsibility towards the population. He knew and feared that these provocations would have extremely serious consequences in Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan would go further and liberate some of its lands. That is why they were committed on the state border with Azerbaijan".

The political scientist also added that Armenia can give any ultimatums and dictate its conditions on Karabakh.

"Will they be accepted by the international community? Unlikely. Because Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia. They are aware of this, they just think that sometimes it is necessary to take a more "harsh" position to get something".

Speaking about the attacks of the Armenian Diaspora in Los Angeles and other capitals of the world, the expert noted: "I think that in the same Los Angeles, the Armenian Diaspora was aggressive on its own initiative. After all, there are their informal militant groups and radical nationalists".

