Markov: Pashinyan wants to compromise on the Karabakh issue, but fears radicals

It seems to me that poverty and destitution (in Armenia - ed.) most often have no direct impact on politics, Sergey Markov, Russian public figure, political scientist, Director of the Institute of Political Studies told News.Az

"But there is another fact. Nikol Pashinian has long been seriously promising the people of Armenia economic prosperity. But he understands very well that no economic prosperity is possible without lifting the economic blockade. And its lifting is impossible without serious concessions by Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. These conditions are prescribed in the very same Kazan formula," he said.

At the same time, the political scientist notes that Nikol Pashinyan wants to make a compromise in the Karabakh settlement, but he is very much afraid of radical circles in Armenia: "And it should be noted that the level of radicality in Armenian politics is very, very high. And this level of radicality is precisely the result of poverty in the country. And the poorer Armenia is, the more Nikol Pashinyan will be afraid of radicals inside the country".

News.Az