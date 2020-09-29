Markov: There will be no military assistance to Armenians by Russia in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian leadership is well aware that the CSTO agreement in no way applies to Karabakh, as Russia recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Russian political scientist and director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov told News.Az.

"It was repeatedly stressed that as long as the battles are taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh, there will be no military assistance from Russia," he said.

The political scientist underlined that the Armenians have great fears about their defeat.



"That is why they turned to Russia. And now they have new tactics, they threw in the idea that it is not Armenia's war with Azerbaijan, but Turkey's war against Russia. And it goes through all Russian channels as much as possible."



In his opinion, Russia understands very well that the negotiations between the parties have been disrupted due to the fault of the Armenian side, and that "this has been repeatedly and informally expressed by Russian top officials."



"Russia will be faithful to its international obligations. If Azerbaijan continues its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh and especially in the seven adjacent districts, which, by the way, Armenia should have returned to Azerbaijan a long time ago under agreements developed by Russia, Russia will offer to move to the peace process, but it will not interfere," he concluded.

News.Az

News.Az