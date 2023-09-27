Martyrs are highest source of pride: Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Martyrs are the ultimate source of pride, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci wrote on "X" (Twitter), News.Az reports.

"September 27 is a blessed and glorious procession. It is the day of the beginning of the 44-day second Karabakh war, which turned the 30-year sorrow of the occupation of Karabakh into the joy of victory. May all your victories be as glorious as our martyrs, who are the highest source of pride. Martyrs are immortal! Long live Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood!" he said.

The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with a brilliant victory for Azerbaijan over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

Under the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az