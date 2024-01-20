Martyrs of 20 January commemorated in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Russia hosted an event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the January 20 Tragedy, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu, employees of the Embassy and the representative office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Russia, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Russia Tanju Bilgich, diplomats of other diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow, representatives of the Russian society, the Azerbaijani Youth Association of Russia (AMOR) and Azerbaijani diaspora laid flower bouquets in front of the bas-relief of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Embassy building and the banner dedicated to the memory of the victims of the 20 January tragedy, and commemorated the memory of the martyrs.

Speaking at the event, Polad Bulbuloglu stated that today Azerbaijani people commemorate the martyrs who died for the freedom and independence of Motherland 34 years ago. On the night of January 19-20, 1990, units of the Soviet Army intruded on Baku and massacred the civilian population on the instructions of the Soviet Union leadership led by Mikhail Gorbachev. These events entered the history of Azerbaijan forever as "Black January".

News.Az