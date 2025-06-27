Masai Ujiri has stepped down from his role as Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, according to sources.

The Raptors are expected to conduct a full search for the next president of basketball operations, sources added, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

His departure comes a day after the conclusion of the NBA's draft and just before free agency begins on Monday.

The Raptors went 30-52 this past season and missed the postseason for the third straight year.

Ujiri, who was in the final year of his contract, joined the Raptors as general manager in 2013, leading Toronto to the franchise's only NBA title in 2019.