Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran and Azerbaijan can provide each other with great support as neighbors

As neighbors, we can be very supportive of each other.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian stated in an interview with AzTV, speaking about relations between his country and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that there are opportunities for cooperation between the countries: "What should two neighboring and fraternal nations do? We can unite and establish cooperation to establish strong ties between our countries. We can develop ties between universities, discuss trade relations at meetings."

"We are relatives on both sides. Mutual visits help strengthen ties. Therefore, we must open ways to facilitate mutual travel. We can help each other and create a peaceful and prosperous life for the people of both countries," the Iranian president emphasized.

News.Az