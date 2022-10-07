Mass grave found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand confirms facts about execution of Azerbaijanis by Armenia – Israeli political scientist

Mass grave found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand confirms facts about execution of Azerbaijanis by Armenia – Israeli political scientist

The mass grave recently found in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district is another sign of the Armenian war crimes, Yuri Bocharov, an Israeli political scientist, told News.Az.

Bocharov noted that the human remains, buried in the mass grave with hands and feed tied with wire and rope, confirm the facts about the execution of Azerbaijani servicemen, and the torture and murder of Azerbaijani captives and hostages by Armenia.

“We are again witnessing the duplicitous policy of Armenia, which screams about the so-called “Armenian genocide” in every corner of the world. Armenia has not yet been held accountable for its inhuman actions against Azerbaijani civilians, military personnel, especially the wounded and dead, which testifies to its policy of genocide,” he said.

As for the landmine problem in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the Israeli political scientist said Armenia must provide Azerbaijan with all mine maps.

Bocharov called for an international reaction to Yerevan’s actions.

News.Az