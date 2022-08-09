Mass poisoning occurs among medical workers at Agdam Central Hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mass poisoning occurred among medical workers in Aghdam Central District Hospital, News.az reports.

The cause of the mass poisoning was disinfection work carried out on the third floor of the hospital.

An investigation has been initiated at the prosecutor's office regarding the poisoning at the Agdam Central District Hospital.

According to information, 12 people were slightly poisoned because of disinfection work carried out in Agdam Central District Hospital. The investigation is underway on the fact.

News.Az