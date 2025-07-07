Mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry leaves 3 dead, 10 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood early Monday morning left three people dead and 10 others injured, according to city police.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of South 27th Street. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers had been monitoring the area throughout the weekend following earlier disturbances, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

At least eight victims were transported by police to local hospitals. Two of the injured were juveniles and are expected to survive. One person was taken into custody with a weapon, though their involvement in the shooting is still unclear.

Bethel said dozens of shell casings were recovered at the scene and estimated about 40 people may have been present when the shooting broke out.

The incident comes amid a violent Fourth of July weekend in the city, which saw six homicides and multiple shootings, including one at a South Philadelphia nightclub that left eight injured.

Despite the weekend’s violence, Bethel noted that overall shootings and homicides in the city are down compared to last year.

