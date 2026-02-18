Massive explosion hits military depots in Shahriar, Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful explosion has just been reported in Shahriar, a city in Iran, causing significant concern among local residents and authorities.

According to early information, depots believed to store ammunition and fuel used for military equipment have exploded, News.Az reports.

The scale of the blast has not yet been officially confirmed, and there are no immediate details about casualties or damage to nearby infrastructure.

Emergency services are expected to respond to the scene, while officials may launch an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. It remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or linked to other factors.

News.Az