Slovak gov't declares oil state of emergency

The Slovak government declared a state of emergency in relation to oil supplies on Wednesday.

The country will release up to 250,000 tonnes of oil from the national material reserves for the Bratislava-based Slovnaft refinery, according to a government decision in response to the interruption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, News.Az reports, citing the News Agency of the Slovak Republic.

The Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure in eastern Ukraine was damaged in late January due to military activities. This meant a halt to oil supplies to Slovakia, which haven't been resumed yet, TASR reported.

In addition, the Slovnaft refinery is halting its diesel exports to Ukraine, and all products will now be designated for the domestic market, said Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after the government decision to release the 250,000 tonnes of oil reserves.

News.Az