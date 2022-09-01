Mathew Bryza: Brussels meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders will provide new energy to negotiation process

The next meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Brussels on August 31 will provide new energy to the negotiation process, the former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, Mathew Bryza, told News.Az on Thursday.

“I think the mood was positive and the meeting productive,” Bryza noted.

President Ilham Aliyev held his next trilateral meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on Wednesday.

In his statement following the meeting, Michel said the discussions were open and productive.

“Today we agree to step up substantive work to advance on the peace treaty governing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and tasked the Foreign Ministers to meet within one month to work on draft texts,” the EC president added.

