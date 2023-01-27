Mathew Bryza extends condolences over deadly attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran (EXCLUSIVE)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and ex-co-chair of the former OSCE Minsk Group, Mathew Bryza, extended condolences over a deadly attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran.

“As for today's tragic murder of the chief of security of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, I extend my deepest condolences to the poor officer's family and pray for his soul,” Bryza told News.Az.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack was launched on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

News.Az