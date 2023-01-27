Yandex metrika counter

Mathew Bryza extends condolences over deadly attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran (EXCLUSIVE)

Mathew Bryza extends condolences over deadly attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran (EXCLUSIVE)

The former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and ex-co-chair of the former OSCE Minsk Group, Mathew Bryza, extended condolences over a deadly attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran.

“As for today's tragic murder of the chief of security of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, I extend my deepest condolences to the poor officer's family and pray for his soul,” Bryza told News.Az.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack was launched on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.


