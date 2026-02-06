Matthew Stafford wins 2025 NFL MVP award

Stafford edged out Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in one of the closest MVP races since 2003. He finished with 366 points, including 24 first-place votes, while Maye collected 361 points and 23 first-place votes, News.Az reports, citing NFL.com.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen received two first-place votes, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert earned one, accounting for the remaining three top selections.

In a moment that resonated with Rams fans, Stafford also confirmed during his acceptance speech that he plans to return for the 2026 season. He added that his hope is to avoid another appearance at NFL Honors next year because he would rather be preparing for the Super Bowl.

“I’ll see you guys next year,” Stafford said.

Entering the 2025 campaign as just a two-time Pro Bowler, Stafford delivered a standout season. He earned his third Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career, accomplishments that now sit alongside his MVP award.

Statistically, Stafford led the league with 4,707 passing yards, averaging 276.9 yards per game, and threw 46 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions. He ranked second in passer rating at 109.2, led the NFL in first downs with 236, and piloted the league’s top-scoring offense at 30.5 points per game. Under his leadership, the Rams posted a 12–5 regular-season record and secured the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs.

The 37-year-old quarterback entered the season with lingering questions about the durability of his back after missing time while dealing with the injury prior to the campaign. Once the games began, however, those concerns faded quickly. Stafford not only appeared healthy, but thrived, delivering precise throws, no-look passes, and consistently aggressive downfield shots throughout the season.

Selected first overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford spent years fighting the perception that he was merely compiling statistics on a struggling team. Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2021, he has steadily erased that narrative, elevating Sean McVay’s offense with his powerful arm and poise in high-pressure situations.

With an MVP award and first-team All-Pro honor now added to his Super Bowl LVI championship, Stafford has further strengthened his résumé. Whenever he ultimately decides to step away from the game, these achievements are likely to play a central role in discussions surrounding his Hall of Fame candidacy.