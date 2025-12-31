Mbappe knee injury big blow for Real Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid has received bad news to end 2025 with the club confirming that top scorer Kylian Mbappe has suffered a knee injury in training, News.az reports, citing BBC.

It will keep him out of Sunday's La Liga game at home to Betis and which makes him a doubt for the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia.

"Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee," informed the club on its official website.

As is usual with Real Madrid, the medical report didn't say when the French striker would return, merely commenting "his progress will be monitored."

However, the fact thar Real Madrid plays Atletico in the second semi-final in the Supercup on January 8th in Jeddah means he has very little time to recover and he has to be considered a major doubt for the competition, which has its final on January 11th.

Most believe that Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has his job on the line in Saudi Arabia and the team could be playing for Alonso's future without its star player.

Mbappe has played in 24 of Real Madrid's 25 matches this season, with the only game he missed ending in a 2-1 home defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League.

He has netted 18 goals in 18 La Liga matches (half of Real Madrid's total of 36) and nine more in five Champions League games.

News.Az