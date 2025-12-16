PSG must pay Mbappé €60.9M, French court rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been ordered by a French labour court to pay star forward Kylian Mbappé €60.9 million.

The ruling comes after a legal dispute over contractual payments between the club and the French international, News.Az reports, citing French media.

Lawyers for PSG and Mbappé argued last month before the Conseil de prud’hommes de Paris, with each side demanding hundreds of millions of euros from the other regarding the end of the player’s contract before his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Amid accusations of betrayal and harassment surrounding the breakdown of their relationship, Mbappé's lawyers claimed PSG owes him more than 260 million euros ($305 million).

They argued his fixed-term contract should be reclassified as a permanent one, triggering compensation for unfair dismissal and unpaid wages. They have also alleged moral harassment and undeclared work.

PSG, meanwhile, sought 440 million euros from Mbappé, citing damages and a “loss of opportunity” after he left on a free transfer.

Tuesday's decision can be appealed and is unlikely to end the dispute.

The ruling may have broader consequences for player contracts and labour law in French soccer, even as PSG maintains that Mbappé’s request to reclassify his contract as a permanent one is without legal basis.

The club argues that professional players’ contracts are a special form of fixed-term agreements regulated by the sports code and validated by the French professional league, in accordance with both French and European Union law.

Mbappé’s legal team disagrees, saying the reclassification of a fixed-term contract into a permanent contract is a standard procedure when legal conditions for a fixed-term deal are not fulfilled.

The relationship between the 2018 World Cup winner and the reigning European champion turned bitter when Mbappé decided in 2023 not to extend his contract, which was set to expire in summer 2024.

This deprived the club of a juicy transfer fee despite having offered him the most lucrative contract in club history when he signed a new deal in 2022.

He was sidelined from a preseason tour and forced to train with fringe players.

He missed the opening league game but returned to the lineup for a final season after discussions with the club – talks that are central to the dispute.

The club accused Mbappé of backing out of an August 2023 agreement that allegedly included a pay reduction should he leave on a free transfer, an arrangement PSG said was meant to protect its financial stability.

PSG claimed Mbappé hid his decision not to extend his contract for nearly 11 months, from July 2022 to June 2023, preventing the club from arranging a transfer and causing major financial harm. It accused him of violating contractual obligations and the principles of good faith and loyalty.

Mbappé’s camp insisted PSG has never produced evidence that the striker agreed to forego any payment. His lawyers claimed the club failed to pay wages and bonuses for April, May, and June 2024. They are also seeking reclassification of his fixed-term contract into a permanent one, which would trigger compensation.

Mbappé also accused PSG of moral harassment, citing his treatment when sidelined.

PSG rejected all accusations of harassment, highlighting that Mbappé took part in over 94% of matches in 2023–24 and always worked under conditions compliant with the Professional Football Charter.

