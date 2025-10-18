McLaren blame rivals for Piastri-Norris crash

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella added: "The reaction is that we are disappointed that we didn't have the possibility to race.

"It's surprising that some drivers with a lot of experience don't act with justful prudence. Go to the first corner, make sure you don't damage competitors and carry on."

McLaren indicated that Stella was referring to both Hulkenberg and Alonso.

However, 1996 world champion Damon Hill, commentating for BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, said he thought Piastri had not shown enough awareness of the risks of the first corner of an F1 race when he chose to cut back to the inside to try to pass Norris.

The Australian had a better start than the Briton and initially challenged on the outside on the uphill entry to the corner.

But he then cut back to the inside in an attempt to get a run on Norris on the exit, only to collide with Hulkenberg

Piastri said: "Not ideal but I haven't seen what happened, I tried to cut back on Lando and we were both very far from the apex and then got a hit and it sent me into Lando. A shame."

Norris said: "I just got hit, right? I did nothing wrong. Further back things happened and I just got unlucky and got hit because of it. I don't know. I need to look a bit more carefully. It's more people further back just being a bit careless and we are the consequence of that."

Alonso said: "At one point I thought I was in the right place on the inside, but some cars came very fast from the outside switching back and then I was there in the middle."

Hulkenberg, who had qualified a season-best fourth, said: "Big frustrations. All the good work from yesterday in the bin. Just messy.

"Oscar turned in pretty aggressively trying to get the undercut and exit of Turn One but I can't just disappear.

"I had Fernando attack on the inside and I couldn't see him any more. I wanted to leave space for him and then Oscar turned in and the contact was inevitable."