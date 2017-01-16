Media accreditation for Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Media accreditation for the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started on January 16.

Media representatives can get detailed information on baku2017.com about registration process and apply for accreditation (https://www.baku2017.com/az/media/yerli-mtbuatin-akkreditasiya-prosesi), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports told APA.

The link provides detailed information about the requirements for media accreditation, as well as conditions to be created and services to be offered for them during the Games.

Only written press, photographers and non-rights holding broadcasters can be accredited

Media representatives interested in covering Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games are encouraged to apply before the March 31 deadline as accreditations beyond this date will not be accepted.

For further information, please contact at pressoperations@baku2017.com.

A multinational and multi-sport event involving the elite athletes of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation will be held in Baku on May 12-22. The event will welcome over 5,000 athletes to compete in 20 sports disciplines during the competition.

Being the 4th in the edition, the Games will host as many as 57 countries, which means the record number of the participants in the history of the event.

News.Az

News.Az