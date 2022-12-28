MEDIA and ADA University jointly organized the second module of the Media Management" training program ((PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Development and Diplomacy Institute of ADA University jointly organized the second module of the Media Management" training program, Agency told News.az.

Ornela Ramasauskaite, public advisor to the Prime Minister of Lithuania on culture, who was twice chosen as one of the best marketing directors of the region for her contribution to development and innovation, spoke at the second module on "Online media management" which consisted of 3 modules.

She trained the participants on the themes of such as "Management of online media subjects: methods and tools in traditional and modern times", "Global digital trends and forecasts", "Development of a functional and user-centered platform, attracting advertisements", "Digital trends" and etc., and a wide exchange of ideas was held in the mentioned directions.

The main goal of the program, which will continue until December 29 with the participation of more than 60 media managers, is to contribute to the creation of better quality content by working with traditional and digital media, to the study of new opportunities in the field of journalism and new trends in the media, and to the development of professional skills in the field of digital media.

