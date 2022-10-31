Media Development Agency and Entrepreneurship Development Fund hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 28, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) held a meeting with Osman Khaliyev, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Ismayilov provided detailed information about the steps taken to strengthen the economic independence of media entities, as well as projects launched in support of print and online media. He emphasized the importance of the formation of media entities as a business structure.

Khaliyev, in turn, gave information about the activities of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund and the work done to increase investments in the non-oil sector and create opportunities for business entities operating in the private sector to get access to financial resources, as well as improve the support mechanism for the development of entrepreneurship in connection with the provision of concessional loans.

The parties also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and issues of common interest.

News.Az