Media Development Agency, State Service of Special Communication and Information Security issue joint statement

The Media Development Agency and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan have released a joint statement, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: "Some social networks are fabricating accounts on behalf of persons whose candidacies have been registered for the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Through these accounts, false information is being disseminated with the aim of confusing public opinion and tarnishing the candidates` reputation on the eve of the elections. We urge the public not to believe such false and provocative posts, and to refer only to the official statements of the candidates for the presidency and the information posted on their social media accounts.

We call on the citizens of Azerbaijan, journalists, and social activists to always be principled in such situations and exercise vigilance to avoid falling under the influence of campaigns based on fake and false information.

Appropriate measures are being taken against the source of the mentioned fake accounts.”

News.Az