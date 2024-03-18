Media representatives, bloggers visit enterprises of Tamiz Shahar OJSC (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trip of media representatives and bloggers to enterprises of Tamiz Shahar OJSC (Clean City) was organized on Friday.

The trip was arranged on the eve of the Green World Solidarity Year declared in Azerbaijan and the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in the country, News.Az reports.

The media representatives toured the company’s enterprises and witnessed the special attention paid by Tamiz Shahar OJSC to environmental protection.

"Tamiz Shahar" OJSC was established by the decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, dated August 6, 2008 "On improving the management of household waste in the city of Baku". On March 12, 2009, "Tamiz Shaher" OJSC, which passed the state registration, started working in the direction of improving the environmental situation by establishing the waste disposal and disposal system in Baku in accordance with modern standards.

