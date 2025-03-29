Mediators discuss a 50-day ceasefire in Gaza with Hamas, Israel — TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar and Egypt are holding consultations with the Palestinian Hamas movement and Israel to reach a new agreement on the Gaza Strip, including the release of five Israeli hostages and a 50-day ceasefire, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Egyptian and Qatari delegations are negotiating with the parties [to the conflict] to reach a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday," the sources said. According to them, "the new proposal involves the release of five hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners and a 50-day ceasefire."

Asharq also reported that Qatari and Egyptian representatives held a series of meetings with the Hamas leadership in Doha, as well as talks with the US and Israel to agree on the details of the agreement. The new proposal also includes the opening of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of the injured and sick. In addition, the agreement provides for the return of Israeli servicemen to the positions they held before the ceasefire was violated in early March.

