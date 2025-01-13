Mediators present final draft of Gaza ceasefire deal to Israel, Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mediators presented a final draft of a deal to Israel and Hamas on Monday aimed at ending the war in Gaza, following a key breakthrough in talks attended by envoys from both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The official said the text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha, which included the chiefs of Israel's Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies and Qatar's prime minister, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The official said Steve Witkoff, who will become U.S. envoy when Trump returns to the U.S. presidency next week, attended the talks. A U.S. source said the outgoing Biden administration's envoy Brett McGurk was also there."The next 24 hours will be pivotal to reaching the deal," the official said, characterising the draft as the outcome of a breakthrough reached in the early hours of Monday.Israel's Kan radio, citing an Israeli official, reported on Monday that Israeli and Hamas delegations in Qatar had both received a draft, and that the Israeli delegation had briefed Israel’s leaders. Israel, Hamas and the foreign ministry of Qatar did not respond to requests for confirmation or comment.Officials on both sides, while stopping short of confirming that a final draft had been reached, described progress at the talks.A senior Israeli official said a deal could be sealed within a few days if Hamas replies to a proposal. A Palestinian official close to the talks said information from Doha was "very promising", adding: "Gaps were being narrowed and there is a big push toward an agreement if all goes well to the end."The United States, Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war in Gaza, so far fruitlessly.Both sides have agreed for months broadly on the principle of halting the fighting in return for the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian detainees held by Israel. However, Hamas has always insisted that the deal must lead to a permanent end to the war and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel has said it will not end the war until Hamas is dismantled.

News.Az