Meeting between Russian, US presidential envoys to be held in Miami on October 25

US special presidential envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who has arrived in the US, are planning to hold a meeting in Miami, Florida, on October 25, News.az reports citing the Axios portal.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is visiting the US and is expected to meet White House envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday, according to a US official and a source with knowledge of the plans," Axios said. It did not indicate as to whether Dmitriev will meet with other US officials.

Earlier, CNN reported that Dmitriev arrived in Washington to meet with Trump administration officials and discuss the state of Russia-US relations.

News.Az