Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs and US Secretary of State hold trilateral meeting

A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held in Arlington, Virginia, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan were welcomed by Secretary of State Blinken for the next round of bilateral negotiations between Baku and Yerevan in Arlington, Virginia.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed a draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

