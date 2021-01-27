Meeting of trilateral group on Nagorno-Karabakh region may be held soon - Russian MFA

Meeting of trilateral group on Nagorno-Karabakh region may be held soon - Russian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the trilateral working group at the level of vice-prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to restore all economic and transport links in the Nagorno-Karabakh region may be held soon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Jan. 27.

"We are preparing for holding the first meeting of the working group soon in an inter-ministerial format, together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides," the ministry said.

“The impartial and responsible assistance to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement has been and remains one of the priority directions of Russian foreign policy in the Transcaucasus,” the ministry said.

"An urgent task is to ensure the transition of the regional countries from confrontation to reconciliation to restore good-neighborly relations, establish interethnic and inter-confessional peace and confidence and create solid conditions for stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus," the ministry said.

News.Az

News.Az