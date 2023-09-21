Meeting with representatives of Garabagh Armenians underway in Yevlakh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 21, at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan kicked off in the city of Yevlakh, News.Az reports.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented by Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed as the person responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except Shusha district), and Ilkin Sultanov, an employee of the Special Representative office.

Armenian residents of Garabagh are represented by Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan. A representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is attending the meeting as a participant.

The local anti-terrorist measures initiated by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh resulted in the disarmament of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist measures.

News.Az