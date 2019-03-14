Meeting with youth held within the project "Social entrepreneurship for youth self-employment"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Goychay Development Center" Youth Public Union has successfully completed the implementation of the "Social Entrepreneurship for Youth Self-Employment" project conducted with the support of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On March 11, 2019, a meeting with the participation of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and youth was held in Goychay.

Opening the event, chairman of the “Goychay Development” Center Youth Public Union Azizaga Atakishiyev gave brief information about the project and highlighed its importance for the youth.

The representative of KOBIA Aygun Hasanzade made a presentation on the Agency, emphasizing the importance of the project in ensuring the employment of young people and their involvement in the entrepreneurial activity. It was denoted that the KOBIA, established by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017, develops small and medium enterprises, shapes entrepreneurial thinking among entrepreneurs and promotes entrepreneurship, "KOB House", "KOB Friend", "KOB Volunteers activity program "and other support mechanisms.

Director of Goychay State Management and Technology College Irshad Abbasov, representative of GIZ Nijat Garayev noted the importance of such projects in the formation of entrepreneurship related skills of young people.

As a continuation of the events, the next meeting was held at Gabala State Vocational Training Center on March 12, 2019. The meeting was attended by representatives of Gabala State Vocational Training Center, Head of "KOB Friend" office in Gabala region Galib Nabiyev and small and medium entrepreneurs operating in Gabala.

Giving the opening speech, speaker Josgun Ismayilov gave detailed information about the activities implemented and spoke about the importance of the project for the youth. During the training, the issue of the social entrepreneurship project was once again brought to the attention of the participants. Speaking about the advantages of social entrepreneurship for our country, economy and ecology, J. Ismayilov also stated that if the number of social entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan increases, their benefits will be felt nationwide, for this reason, it is vital to support them and organize such trainings. He also highlighted the KOB and other organizations that support social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and talked about the services they offer to the participants.

Galib Nabiyev touched upon the importance of developing entrepreneurial skills among young people. In modern times, entrepreneurial skills are one of the most important skills needed by young and young entrepreneurs. He provided detailed information on the activities and services of “KOB Friend” and noted that “KOB Friend’ is ready to provide comprehensive services to young entrepreneurs and young people seeking entrepreneurship in the north-western region.

The next event was conducted in Agdash State Humanitarian College on March 13. Those involved in the trainings shared what they learned with the young people with theaters and simulation games. In the event, the trainees participating in the trainings were visually informed by the forum theaters and simulation games.

Speaking about the importance of the project for the college, Director of Agdash Pedagogical College Namig Mehdiyev emphasized that the "master classes" during the training will help students to start entrepreneurship in the future. He also indicated that it is always beneficial to conduct such educational projects in educational centers.

At the end of each of the three events participants were given certificates and gifts.

It should be pointed out that the goal of implementing the "Social Entrepreneurship for Youth Self-Employment" project is to support 45 young people from Goychay, Aghdash, Gabala as a social entrepreneur, to expand their employment opportunities and to increase their knowledge and skills.

News.Az

News.Az