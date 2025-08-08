Yandex metrika counter

Meetings of the Azerbaijani President at the White House to be broadcast live

  • Politics
  • Share
Meetings of the Azerbaijani President at the White House to be broadcast live
Source: AzerTAg

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold meetings at the White House today, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. local time (23:20 Baku time).

At 4:00 p.m. local time (00:00 Baku time), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with US President Donald Trump.

The US President called this meeting a Peace Summit on his Truth account the other day and said he was looking forward to it. He also described this day as a historic day for Azerbaijan, Armenia, the US, and the whole world.

You can watch the Azerbaijani President's meetings live at the following links: https://youtube.com/@whitehouse?si=xPOdX0lCjaZzBAii


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      