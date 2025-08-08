Meetings of the Azerbaijani President at the White House to be broadcast live

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold meetings at the White House today, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. local time (23:20 Baku time).

At 4:00 p.m. local time (00:00 Baku time), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with US President Donald Trump.

The US President called this meeting a Peace Summit on his Truth account the other day and said he was looking forward to it. He also described this day as a historic day for Azerbaijan, Armenia, the US, and the whole world.

You can watch the Azerbaijani President's meetings live at the following links: https://youtube.com/@whitehouse?si=xPOdX0lCjaZzBAii

News.Az