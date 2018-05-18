Mehriban Aliyev attends conference on 80th birthday of Koïchiro Matsuura in Paris

A conference on the 80th birthday of Mr. Koïchiro Matsuura, UNESCO Director-General from 1999 to 2009, was held at the organization's headquarters.

APA reports that the first Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the conference.

She made speech at the event.

