Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on inclusion of historical center of Sheki with Khan's Palace in UNESCO list

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of inclusion of the historical center of Sheki together with the Khan's Palace in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In the message of congratulation posted on her official Instagram page, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva says:

“The Azerbaijani people have reached great heights in preserving and spreading in the world the unique pearls of our national culture, customs and traditions, our historical heritage. Today we are celebrating the inclusion of the palace of Sheki khans together with the historical center of Sheki in the UNESCO World Heritage List. I sincerely congratulate our people on this historic event!”

