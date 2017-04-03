Mehriban Aliyeva meets servicemen wounded during April battles - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with a group of soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani Army who were wounded during the April battles in 2016, APA reports.

Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

Other speakers at the event included Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov and officer Elshan Garayev who was wounded in the April battles.

Then the event featured the presentation of a project on the provision of soldiers and officers wounded in the April battles with high-tech prosthetics.

Under an agreement between Azerbaijan`s MEDICOM company and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers will be supplied with artificial replacements for their missing body parts produced by the world`s leading manufactures.

Mehriban Aliyeva posed for photographs together with a group of soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani Army who were wounded during the April battles in 2016.

News.Az

