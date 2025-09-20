First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on State Sovereignty Day - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page dedicated to State Sovereignty Day, News.Az reports.
The post read: “May our territorial integrity and sovereignty, achieved at the cost of the blood of our heroic soldiers, officers, and martyrs, remain eternal!”