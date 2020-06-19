Member of Milli Majlis appeals to French Embassy in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

I want to bring to your attention from this high rostrum the protest of the Azerbaijani public over the film "Should the wind fall" (Si le vent tombe) by Nora Martirosyan, shot in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and presented at the Cannes Film Festival. Shot in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, the film serves one sole purpose - to distort the history, causes and essence of the conflict. I would like to mention with special regret the participation of a French company in the creation of this film and its presentation for screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

The due statement came from MP Soltan Mammadov at today's extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis, Trend reports.

He said that these and similar initiatives do not correspond to the current spirit of rapidly developing Azerbaijani-French relations, friendly ties between the two peoples, as well as the mediation goal of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair. In particular, because both countries attach great importance to the development of mutually beneficial relations in economic, political, humanitarian and cultural spheres.

"I would like to bring to your attention that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France has also expressed its protest to the French authorities on this issue. I would like to note that the two regions of France have provided financial and material and technical assistance to the film. At the same time, Provence Alpes Cote d'Azur region, the sponsorship partner of the Cannes Film Festival, has also supported the film production. And I would like to emphasize that this activity contradicts the principles defined by the French legal framework on the rules of conduct and control of territorial units in international cooperation.

As head of the Azerbaijani-French inter-parliamentary relations working group, I address to the Embassy of France in Azerbaijan and invite them to express their position in connection with this issue. I expect the Embassy to share our views on the fact that such steps contradict the spirit of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and France, do not serve to strengthen mutual trust between the parties to the conflict, exhibit historical reality in the wrong light, and I am sure that the department will accept the voiced views with understanding.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to appeal to deputies, film industry workers, creative people, mass media of Azerbaijan to express protest in similar cases.

I firmly believe that films devoted to Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other such disputable issues should serve not to distort historical facts, thus aggravating the contradictions, but on the contrary - to create an atmosphere of peace and trust", Soltan Mammadov added.

News.Az