Members of diplomatic corps embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankendi, Shusha

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan began their visit to the country's Khankendi and Shusha cities on Friday.

The diplomats are accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delegation first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport.

During the visit, the diplomats will tour the city of Khankendi, visit Garabagh University, and meet with students. They will then proceed to Shusha to observe the ongoing restoration efforts in the city.

