Memory of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev honored in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Washington, D.C. held an event to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the death of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov, Defense Attaché of the Embassy Rustam Gozalov and active members of the diaspora, the embassy told News.Az.

Speakers at the event highlighted national leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional services in the field of state and army building. They emphasized that today, modern independent Azerbaijan, which is the masterpiece of the national leader, has become the leading state of the region under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and every success achieved by Azerbaijan, whether in domestic or foreign policy, is the triumph of the Great Leader’s ideas of national progress.

The participants also viewed a photo exhibition and books highlighting Heydar Aliyev’s life.

News.Az