MEP: EU does not recognize so-called elections in Nagorno-Karabakh

"We fully support the peaceful and just settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,”member of the European Parliament and chairman of the European Parliament-A

"The European Union (EU) does not recognize the so-called 'presidential and parliamentary elections' in Nagorno Karabakh as it is not an independent state,” said Ameriks

"The EU's report on Common Foreign and Security Policy, adopted in January 2020, clearly states the official position of the European Parliament. This report reaffirms the commitment of all Eastern Partnership countries to support their sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence within their internationally recognized borders. This, of course, also applies to Azerbaijan. We fully support the peaceful and just settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of these principles. In this context, we consider the future, reasonable and result-oriented efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to be extremely important," the chairman of the Friendship Group said.

