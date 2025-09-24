Mercedes-Benz appoints new technology and production chiefs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has announced key changes to its top management, replacing Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer with Head of Production Joerg Burzer. The move is part of the company’s strategy to boost cost efficiency and inject new energy into its board.

Joerg Burzer, 55, will take over as CTO starting in December, assuming responsibility for development and procurement. Meanwhile, Michael Schiebe, 42, currently head of Mercedes AMG’s high-performance division, will join the management board as the new production chief, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Markus Schaefer, who led Mercedes’ transition from traditional combustion-engine vehicles to electric models, will leave after 30 years with the company.

Mercedes supervisory board head Martin Brudermueller highlighted the importance of these appointments:

"With Joerg Burzer and Michael Schiebe, two outstanding managers from our own ranks are taking over key departments that are of decisive importance for the future success of the Mercedes-Benz Group."

The company described the leadership changes as part of a broader strategy to bring “fresh impetus and a targeted rejuvenation of the board.”

The appointments come amid slowing demand for electric vehicles, rising competition in China, and a broader push across the automotive sector to reduce costs while moving away from combustion-engine models.

News.Az