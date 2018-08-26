Merkel: We will continue making efforts to find solution to NK conflict based on UN Security Council decisions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaffirmed her country`s commitment to finding a solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The German Chancellor said all conflicts in the region must be solved peacefully, AzerTag reports.

In response to an Azerbaijani journalist`s question on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Angela Merkel said: “We will continue making efforts to find solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on UN Security Council decisions…”

News.Az

