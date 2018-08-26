Yandex metrika counter

Merkel: We will continue making efforts to find solution to NK conflict based on UN Security Council decisions

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Merkel: We will continue making efforts to find solution to NK conflict based on UN Security Council decisions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaffirmed her country`s commitment to finding a solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “We will cont

The German Chancellor said all conflicts in the region must be solved peacefully, AzerTag reports.

In response to an Azerbaijani journalist`s question on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Angela Merkel said: “We will continue making efforts to find solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on UN Security Council decisions…”

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      