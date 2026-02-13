Yandex metrika counter

Merz calls for European nuclear shield, stronger U.S. ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europe should consider building a joint nuclear deterrent while also working to strengthen its relationship with the United States.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Merz said he is in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of creating a European nuclear shield, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Merz stressed that the initiative would not replace NATO, but instead reinforce the alliance by building a stronger and more self-reliant European pillar.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates in Europe about defense independence, military spending, and the future balance between European security capabilities and transatlantic cooperation.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

