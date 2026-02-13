Denmark to send F-35 jets to NATO Arctic mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark will contribute four F-35 fighter jets to NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission, the country’s defence minister said, reinforcing the alliance’s presence in the strategically important Arctic region.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the deployment is part of Denmark’s contribution to NATO’s collective security efforts, as the alliance increases its focus on Arctic defence and surveillance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Arctic has gained growing strategic importance in recent years due to geopolitical competition, shipping routes and natural resource interests. NATO members have stepped up military coordination and monitoring activities across the region.

The F-35 is NATO’s newest generation multi-role fighter jet and is widely used by alliance members for air defence, surveillance and deterrence missions.

News.Az