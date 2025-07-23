Merz faces growing pressure to toughen stance on Israel over Gaza conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing mounting calls from within his own coalition to adopt a stronger position on Israel amid escalating violence in Gaza. Several senior members of the junior coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), have criticized Berlin for not joining a recent joint statement by 28 Western nations condemning Israel's actions and calling for an immediate end to the war.

On Monday, the EU Crisis Management Commissioner and Western countries including Britain and France issued a powerful statement condemning what they described as the "inhumane killing" of Palestinians and the "drip feeding of aid" into Gaza. More than 800 civilians have reportedly died seeking humanitarian assistance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite increasing criticism of Israel’s policies, Chancellor Merz’s center-right CDU-led government notably abstained from signing the joint statement, sparking backlash from SPD members. Reem Alabali Radovan, international development minister and SPD member, voiced her disappointment, saying she wished Germany had joined the coalition of nations sending a clear message to Israel.

Merz defended Germany’s position, noting the European Council had already issued a similar declaration in June addressing the humanitarian crisis, though it was less bluntly critical of Israel and did not condemn the controversial plan to relocate Palestinians to a so-called “humanitarian city.”

“I was one of the first to say very clearly — even in Germany — that the situation there is no longer acceptable,” Merz stated, denying any division within the coalition on the issue. He added that he spoke directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express disagreement with Israel’s Gaza policy.

Germany’s cautious approach is influenced by its “Staatsraison” — a special responsibility shaped by the legacy of the Nazi Holocaust — leading officials to prefer quiet diplomacy over public condemnation. Merz is among few European leaders willing to host Netanyahu, despite an active International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister over alleged war crimes, which Israel rejects as politically motivated.

Critics within the SPD argue that Germany’s historical responsibility should compel stronger action against Israel’s conduct. SPD foreign policy spokesperson Adis Ahmetovic and Middle East rapporteur Rolf Mützenich issued a joint statement describing Gaza’s situation as a “humanitarian abyss” and called for “clear and immediate consequences,” including suspending EU-Israel agreements and halting arms exports linked to violations of international law.

As the conflict intensifies, Berlin’s stance remains under scrutiny both domestically and internationally, highlighting the complex balance between historical legacy, diplomatic relations, and human rights concerns.

