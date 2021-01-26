MES discloses number of mines defused by Azerbaijani, Russian sappers in Karabakh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of pyrotechnic engineers from the Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, together with employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), continues demining operation in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation.

As a result of joint activity, searching was carried out on more than 9 hectares of territory, 3 hectares of territory was completely cleaned by individual search so far, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

During this period 340 mines and 3 unexploded ammunitions have been found and deactivated. Of mines, 195 are anti-infantry and 145 are anti-tank.

News.Az