Messi says he will 'continue' at Barcelona

Messi says he will 'continue' at Barcelona

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi says he will "continue" at Barcelona, despite wanting to go "all year," the six-time Ballon d'Or winner announced in an exclusive interview with Goal.com on Friday.

The 33-year-old's decision comes just over a week after he sent a letter to the club informing it that he wanted to leave.

"I'll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won't change, no matter how much I have wanted to go," Messi told Goal.com.

"I told the club, the president, that I wanted to go. I've been telling him all year,' added Messi, referring to Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly -- I always wanted to finish my career here."

In July 2017, Barcelona and Messi announced a contract extension that would keep him with the team until June 30, 2021, and is reportedly worth €565,000 ($645,000) a week.

Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, believed his son had a clause in the contract which allowed him to leave Barcelona for free this summer.

However, both Barcelona and La Liga maintained that the existing contract was valid.

(c) CNN

News.Az

News.Az