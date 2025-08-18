Messi sets record for most goals in a short time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inter Miami's Argentine striker Lionel Messi has set a record by scoring 875 career goals faster than anyone else in history.

The footballer distinguished himself in the regular MLS championship match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, News.Az informs via Goal.

The Argentine achieved this feat faster than anyone else in history, having done so in 1,116 matches. Messi also became the youngest player to achieve this feat.

As part of Barcelona, Messi became a ten-time champion of Spain, a seven-time winner of the Spanish Cup, and also won the Champions League four times. In total, he played 778 matches in all tournaments as part of the Catalans, scoring 672 goals. In addition, Messi is an eight-time winner of the Golden Ball.

