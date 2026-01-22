Mets acquire all-star pitcher Freddy Peralta in trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Mets continued their aggressive push to add talent on Wednesday by trading for two-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The deal also includes right-hander Tobias Myers, with the Mets sending two prospects to Milwaukee in return, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As part of the trade, the Brewers received right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams.

Peralta, 29, enjoyed an outstanding 2025 season, leading the National League in wins with a 17–6 record. He posted a career-best 2.70 ERA and recorded 5.5 wins above replacement (WAR), the second-highest total on the Brewers’ roster. Milwaukee went on to finish first in the NL Central with a majors-best 97–65 record.

Over his major league career, Peralta has appeared in 211 games, including 162 starts, compiling a 70–42 record with a 3.59 ERA. He made his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2018 and spent all eight seasons of his career with the Brewers, earning two All-Star selections and finishing fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2025.

The acquisition marks the Mets’ third major move in less than a week. On Friday, New York reached a three-year, $126 million agreement with free-agent shortstop Bo Bichette, another two-time All-Star, and followed that up by trading for Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. on Tuesday.

Myers appeared in 22 games for Milwaukee in 2025, including six starts, and finished the season with a 1–2 record, a 3.55 ERA, and 38 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old owns a career record of 10–8 with a 3.15 ERA and a 3.3 WAR.

Williams, 22, has not yet made his major league debut. He split the 2025 season between Double-A and Triple-A, batting a combined .261 with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases across 130 games.

Sproat, 25, made his major league debut in September and went 0–2 with a 4.79 ERA in four starts for the Mets. In 20 2/3 innings, he allowed 18 hits and 11 runs while not surrendering a home run.

The Mets concluded the 2025 season with an 83–79 record and narrowly missed the playoffs, falling out of contention on the final day of the regular season after holding an 8 1/2-game lead in the NL East as recently as June.

